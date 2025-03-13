Ocoee man arrested after allegedly setting neighborhood car on fire

The Brief The Ocoee Police Department said it arrested Donal Dario Berde Zeron on March 11 after he allegedly set a car on fire in the driveway of a residence. Police said Zeron is facing charges of second-degree felony arson and criminal mischief. Records show Zeron is in custody at the Orange County Jail.



The Ocoee Police Department said a man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly set a car on fire in the driveway of a residence.

What led to the arrest?

The backstory:

Officers said they responded to a call of a car engulfed in flames in the driveway of a home in the Butterfly Creek area.

Police said the incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 11.

After arriving at the scene, officials said they started to extinguish the fire. The Ocoee Fire Department also arrived at the scene to assist.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, reports show.

The following day, police said they arrested Donal Dario Berde Zeron.

Police said Zeron is facing charges of second-degree felony arson and criminal mischief.

Records show Zeron is in custody at the Orange County Jail.

