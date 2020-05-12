Ocoee boat ramps, parks reopen Tuesday

article

The City of Ocoee will reopen its boat ramps and parks on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after being closed for over a month due to the coronavirus and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Safer at Home Executive Order.

Parks will be open from dusk to dawn for passive use. Activities like walking, bicycling and jogging are permitted.

City boat ramps will be open to the public. The city’s boat ramps are located at Municipal Lakefront Park, 150 North Lakeshore Drive and Prairie Lake Park, 2075 Hackney Prairie Road, a non-motorized boat launch.

All public restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts, pavilions and tennis courts will remain closed until further notice.

Parks users will still need to comply with current social distancing guidelines by not congregating in groups of more than 10 people, and maintaining six feet of separation from others.

Park rangers and police officers will patrol these areas to ensure the public is following guidelines from the governor and the CDC.

All parks and recreation programs are canceled until further notice. At this time, summer camp and youth sports are TBD and will evolve with each phase of the reopening plan

These cancellations include all sporting events held at city parks, and the city pool.

All other parks and recreation facilities will be closed to the public until further notice, including the Jim Beech Recreation Center, Tom Ison Senior and Veterans Center, Vignetti Building, Ocoee Lakeshore Center and the Withers Maguire House.

For more information, please call the Ocoee Parks and Recreation Department at 407-877-5803 or visit www.ocoee.org.