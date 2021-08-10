Ocklawaha man accused of sexual battery on boy, 10

article

The Marion County Sheriff's office has an arrested an Ocklawaha man accused of sexual battery on a 10-year-old boy.

Diego Luis Santa Torres, 41, is charged with capital sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

Deputies said they received a call on the evening of Aug. 6 about an alleged sexual battery on a child. Upon arrival, deputies said they were told that Santa Torres was the one who prompted the call.

According to the victim, Santa Torres invited him into his bedroom and offered to give him a massage, at which point he sexually battered him. The victim was able to leave the room and run for help, the Sheriff's Office said.

A detective with the Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit said Santa Torres confirmed that he invited the victim into his bedroom after everyone else had gone to bed, but stated they were only watching television and "playing around." He insisted that he "did nothing wrong" before requesting to be appointed a lawyer, according to the detective.

Santa Torres was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.