Ocala police seek help identifying women who allegedly stole credit cards from funeral home

The Ocala Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying two women who allegedly stole credit cards from a funeral home and attempted to use them at a local Sam's Club.

In a Facebook post by the department, police say the women attempted to use the stolen cards to buy over $3000 in Visa gift cards.

If you have any information on the identity of the women, contact Detective Gago at 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS.