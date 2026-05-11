Ocala police looking for persons of interest after gun displayed at Paddock Mall

The Brief Ocala police are looking for multiple people who may have information about an incident at the Paddock Mall. Police say a person displayed a gun during an argument between two people inside the mall. Photos of the persons of interest have been released, and police are asking for the public's help identifying them.



Ocala police are looking for multiple people who may have information about an incident that led to the temporary shutdown of the Paddock Mall over the weekend.

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Officers responded to the mall just after 1 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers learned that there was no shooting.

However, police said someone displayed a gun during an argument between two people inside the mall.

The mall temporarily closed while law enforcement investigated the incident and worked to clear the scene.

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Ocala police are looking for multiple people who may have information about an incident that led to the temporary shutdown of the Paddock Mall over the weekend. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)

Police released surveillance photos of persons of interest and are asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 352 -389-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or by dialing **TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online.