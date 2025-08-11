Alachua teens arrested in attempted vehicle burglaries at apartment complex, police say

The Brief Four juveniles were arrested early Sunday after deputies said they attempted to break into vehicles at Reflections Apartments in Alachua County. All were charged with attempted conveyance burglary and loitering and prowling, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.



Four juveniles were arrested early Sunday after deputies said they attempted to break into vehicles at an apartment complex in Alachua County.

What we know:

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Reflections Apartments on Southwest 75th Street during the early morning hours of Aug. 10 after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting the suspects.

Deputies established a perimeter and detained two of the suspects, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old. During questioning, deputies identified two additional 15-year-old kids involved in the incident.

A citizen at the scene informed deputies of the whereabouts of the remaining suspects, who were later taken into custody without incident.

All four juveniles were charged with attempted conveyance burglary and loitering and prowling, the sheriff’s office said.