Ocala church condemned after structure fire, officials say

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The Brief The fire happened Saturday night at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Ocala, according to officials. Officials said the cause of the fire is accidental.



Officials with Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a fire call at a local church on Saturday night, according to a release.

Fire crews were dispatched out to St. Paul A.M.E. Church in the 700 block of NW 7th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday where smoke was coming from the back of the structure, according to officials.

(Ocala Fire Rescue photo)

Responders found the fire originated from the second floor of the building with temperatures that reached above 375 degrees, according to officials. Crews also extinguished fire coming from the assembly hall on the first floor.

There were no injuries reported, according to fire officials.

(Ocala Fire Rescue photo)

Due to the damage of the structure, the building was condemned by the building inspector. Investigators said the fire was electrical and appeared to be accidental.