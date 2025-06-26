Ocala baseball coach, youth church volunteer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with minors
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala baseball coach and youth church volunteer has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with minors that spanned over several years.
What happened?
What we know:
The Ocala Police Department said they began their investigation into 29-year-old John James Sales when the mother of a teen victim reported incidents of unwanted physical contact and inappropriate conversations.
Authorities said Sales is a local baseball coach and also volunteered at local church youth programs, which placed him in regular contact with minors.
Investigators said they located additional victims who supplied allegations of sexual misconduct by Sales spanning several years during various interactions in Marion and Citrus counties.
On Wednesday, officials said they arrested Sales on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and conduct involving multiple juvenile victims.
John James Sales, 29, was arrested on Wednesday. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)
What's next:
Sales is facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct/touch and is currently sitting in the Marion County Jail.
What you can do:
Due to Sales' roles in the community, Ocala police believe there may be more victims.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward. Those who have any information should call OPD Detective Drake at (352) 369-7299.
‘Bravery of the victims’
What they're saying:
"We commend the bravery of the victims who spoke out and encourage others to report abuse," Ocala police said. "Protecting our children is our top priority. These allegations are extremely serious, and we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that justice is served."
