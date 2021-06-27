NYPD investigating after man shot in Times Square

article

A man was shot near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square on Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 5 p.m., and the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting is another in a rising tide of gun violence playing out across New York City.

In May, Farrakhan Muhammad injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl when he allegedly opened fire near Times Square.

Another tourist walking to his hotel was also shot in April.

New York City has seen a major spike in gun violence over the last year. According to statistics released by the NYPD earlier this month, the number of shootings in May jumped by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year.

The issue of gun violence and crime has become a major focus of the race to replace Bill de Blasio as Mayor of New York City. Both Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and the current leader in the Democratic Primary Race for Mayor, Eric Adams, have said they are the candidate to stop the violence on New York City's streets.

"If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse," Adams said. "It has to be about the violence tearing apart our communities."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more details.