'Not a minor oversight': Florida police department addresses return of loaded weapon to victim's family

The Brief Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri launched an internal investigation after the department mistakenly returned a loaded shotgun to a suicide victim's family. A formal complaint obtained by FOX 35 revealed the weapon still contained three live rounds of ammunition when it was handed over, a situation the victim's family called a careless and dangerous oversight. Chief Capri took full responsibility for the error, confirming that an active investigation is underway and promising that the responsible personnel will face mandatory training and disciplinary action.



A Florida police department is taking accountability for returning a loaded weapon to a victim's family.

The chief of the Eustis Police Department responded to a complaint that alleged that a gun – which the complainant's son used to kill himself – was returned with three live rounds still in the weapon. In the complaint, obtained by FOX 35, the complainant said the situation is "not a minor oversight" and points to a pattern of careless evidence handling in this case.

What we know:

On May 21, Eustis Chief of Police Craig Capri responded to a complaint alleging the mishandling of evidence after a gun was returned with live ammunition.

Capri shed light on the "very concerning incident" he was made aware of and assured the complainant that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The investigation began before the complaint was made, the chief said.

In a response to the complainant, Capri said, "This should never have occurred, and the responsible people will be held accountable."

Capri acknowledged that that situation was not properly handled within the department – for which he takes full responsibility, he said, saying the shotgun should not have been returned fully loaded.

"The personnel who handled the shotgun will be disciplined and training will be mandated to avoid another situation like this," Capri said.

A change in policy

What they're saying:

The officers involved in this incident were written up, and the department changed its policy in response to this situation, Capri confirmed.

Under the new policy, when guns are cleared, two officers must be present to make sure the gun isn't loaded. Additionally, as an extra redundancy, the officers will clear the gun again before returning the weapon, Capri said.