Norway's military reissuing used underwear to new recruits due to shortages

Norway, like many countries, is facing supply-chain issues but some shortages you might not expect.

The Norwegian military says that is dealing with short supplies of underwear. It is now ordering conscripts to return their underwear, bras, and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them.

Until recently, the roughly 8,000 young men and women who every year do their military service returned their outer clothing but were allowed to leave barracks with the underwear and socks they were issued.

The Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization handles supplies for the country's military branches. It blames "a challenging stockpile situation" and said the move is necessary to provide the Armed Forces with greater garment volumes available for new soldiers starting their initial service.

The used items are laundered and then checked for quality before being reissued.

Its press spokesman Hans Meisingset said that with "proper checks and cleaning, the reuse of garments is considered an adequate and sound practice."

Military service is mandatory for both men and women in Norway and lasts between 12 and 19 months.

There is one item soldiers are allowed to keep. It is their beret.

Forsvarets Forum reported that supply shortages "has been a recurring problem" for years in the military. In June 2020, a third of the soldiers' clothing and equipment was missing.

With the Associated Press