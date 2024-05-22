Marion County shooting: 1 dead, 1 detained in shooting outside North Marion Middle School, deputies say

A man has died after a shooting near North Marion Middle School in Citra, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Exactly what led to the shooting was not immediately clear.

A man believed to be involved in the shooting has been taken into custody, deputies said. The victim's name nor the name of the person who was detained were immediately released.

A spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools said the shooting happened in the parking lot. No students were involved, the spokesperson said.

There was an awards ceremony happening inside the school at the time of the shooting, the spokesperson said. The ceremony has since been canceled. It's not clear if there is a direct connection between the people involved in the shooting and the awards ceremony.

North Marion Middle School is located near NW 21st Ct. and W. Highway 329 in Citra, Florida. Citra is nearly 30 miles south of Gainesville.

According to the school's online calendar, the last day of school for students is Friday, May 24, 2024.