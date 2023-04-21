North Carolina senators file bill to bring Disney theme parks to state

Three North Carolina State Senators filed a bill called "Mickey's Freedom Restoration Act" Wednesday aimed at bringing Disney theme parks to the state.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael Garrett, Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, and Sen. Sydney Batch, aims to create a study commission to develop a plan to attract Disney theme parks to North Carolina and cites the state as a "stable and vibrant environment for businesses, both large and small, to flourish."

The senators cite Bob Iger's "anti-business" comments on the action taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the battle between Disney and the state government continues to accelerate.

In a series of tweets, Sen. Michael Garrett announced the bill's introduction.

Disney and DeSantis have been feuding over the past couple of weeks after Disney created a development agreement that handicapped DeSantis' handpicked board members from overseeing the previously known Reedy Creek District.

All three senators who sponsored the bill are leaders in the North Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus.