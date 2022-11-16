No arrests made in deadly shooting at football game outside Orlando high school

Orlando detectives have released four juveniles who were detained following a deadly shooting outside Jones' High School that left a 19-year-old dead and two others injured on Nov. 12.

On Nov. 12, close to 100 officers responded to reports of the shooting outside the Jones High School Athletic Complex around 8:22 p.m. Police found two men with gunshot wounds — one victim Gamaine Brown, 19, died from his injuries while the other person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo of Gamaine Brown | Credit: Orlando Police Department

Around 10:30 p.m., police said they were notified of an additional victim who took themselves to the hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The four juveniles who were suspected to be involved in the incident were detained but later released police said. A firearm was also recovered but was determined to not be involved in the case.

"Investigators continue to work around the clock to get those responsible. Someone out there knows what happened and we need them to come forward. Eyewitness testimony is crucial to closing this case. To bring justice to the victims, we need cooperation from eyewitnesses to identify the shooter and others involved", said Chief Eric D. Smith.

Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.