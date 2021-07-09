NJ Amber Alert for abducted toddler and mother

A New Jersey Amber Alert has been activated for a toddler and his mother who were last seen in Rahway in Union County sometime Friday.

Authorities say that Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, abducted his son, Sebastian Rios, 2, and Sebastian's mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway.

The New Jersey State Police and the Rahway Police Department believe Tyler Rios is driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates S34NVH.

MISSING: Sebastian Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

If you see the vehicle, the suspect, the boy, or the boy's mother, please contact police one of these ways:

911

609-882-2000 ext 2894

732-827-2200

missingp@njsp.org

NOTE: You can stay anonymous.

MISSING: Yasemin Uyaf (Via New Jersey State Police)

WANTED: Tyler Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

