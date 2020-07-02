Nightly ramp closures expected in July at State Road 528/State Road 417 interchange

article

The Central Florida Expressway Authority says drivers should expect nightly lane and ramp closures at the State Road 528/State Road 417 interchange throughout July.

The lane closures are part of a $11 million project to rework the major interchange in east Orange County. It began in September 2019 and should be completed this summer, according to officials.

Part of the project includes work on State Road 528 from State Road 417 to Innovation Way and includes extending the auxiliary northbound lane of State Road 417 ramp to westbound State Road 528.

Work on the interchange is planned between Sunday, July 5, to Thursday, July 9. The lane and ramp closure will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.