NHC: Tropical Depression 6 forms in the Atlantic, will it impact Florida?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Tropical Depression 6 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 6 has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its latest update, the NHC said Tropical Depression 6 is expected to briefly retain its depression status before weakening early this week. 

The depression is not expected to impact Florida.

In the meantime, four other tropical waves continue to brew in the Atlantic. One will pass overhead Sunday and bring breezy showers and storms, then push into the Gulf. 

Two other systems are likely to become tropical depressions within the next seven days. 

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! 

