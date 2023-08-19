NHC: Tropical Depression 6 forms in the Atlantic, will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 6 officially formed in the Central Atlantic Saturday.

In its latest update, the NHC said Tropical Depression 6 is expected to briefly retain its depression status before weakening early this week.

The depression is not expected to impact Florida.

In the meantime, four other tropical waves continue to brew in the Atlantic. One will pass overhead Sunday and bring breezy showers and storms, then push into the Gulf.

Two other systems are likely to become tropical depressions within the next seven days.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics

