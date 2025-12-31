Florida teen accused of second-degree murder in Ocala Christmas Day shooting
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day murder in Marion County.
Police officers said the man was also in possession of a machine gun.
What we know:
Curnelius A. Brown Jr., 19, was arrested for the murder of Ja’Narre Suggs Brown Jr., 21, who died on Christmas Day in Ocala.
On Dec. 25, around 4:10 a.m., the Ocala Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a residential area on Silver Springs Place where they found Brown dead.
Brown, who was arrested on Dec. 30, now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Ocala Police Department.