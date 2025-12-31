Florida teen accused of second-degree murder in Ocala Christmas Day shooting

The Brief A Florida man is facing second-degree murder in connection to a Christmas Day shooting in Ocala. Curnelius A. Brown Jr., 19, was arrested for the murder of Ja’Narre Suggs Brown Jr., 21, who died on Christmas Day in Ocala. Brown is also charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.



A Florida man was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day murder in Marion County.

Police officers said the man was also in possession of a machine gun.

What we know:

Curnelius A. Brown Jr., 19, was arrested for the murder of Ja’Narre Suggs Brown Jr., 21, who died on Christmas Day in Ocala.

On Dec. 25, around 4:10 a.m., the Ocala Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a residential area on Silver Springs Place where they found Brown dead.

Brown, who was arrested on Dec. 30, now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.