Florida teen accused of second-degree murder in Ocala Christmas Day shooting

Published  December 31, 2025 5:38pm EST
The Brief

    • A Florida man is facing second-degree murder in connection to a Christmas Day shooting in Ocala.
    • Curnelius A. Brown Jr., 19, was arrested for the murder of Ja’Narre Suggs Brown Jr., 21, who died on Christmas Day in Ocala.
    • Brown is also charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day murder in Marion County. 

Police officers said the man was also in possession of a machine gun.

What we know:

Curnelius A. Brown Jr., 19, was arrested for the murder of Ja’Narre Suggs Brown Jr., 21, who died on Christmas Day in Ocala. 

On Dec. 25, around 4:10 a.m., the Ocala Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a residential area on Silver Springs Place where they found Brown dead. 

Brown, who was arrested on Dec. 30, now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Ocala Police Department. 

