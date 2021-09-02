NHC: Larry to become major hurricane by Friday

Hurricane Larry is slowly strengthening and is expected to become a monster storm this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Larry was located west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during thenext few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by tonight," the NHC said.

While the storm is not expected to be any direct threat to the U.S., FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says it could indirectly have an effect at our beaches.

"While we won't obviously see any of Larry's wind, I'm anticipating a big increase in long period ocean swell at our local beaches by next week. Great surfing conditions – bad news bears in regards to rip currents."

Larry is our 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, there are two other systems the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking.

A surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

"This system is expected to move west-northwestward across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to that area during the next couple of days. The disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend," the NHC said.

The system has a low chance of development at 20-percent.

An area of disturbed weather located about 100 miles south of thesouthernmost Cabo Verde Islands also has a low chance of development so far.

"This disturbance is expected to move westward into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days, and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that September is the most hurricane-prone month, with as many major hurricane landfalls as August and October combined. Texas and Louisiana are "prime targets" for pre-August major hurricanes, the agency said.

Comparatively, most major October hurricanes occur in southern Florida. To date, Florida has been hit by about 120 recorded hurricanes, but has been spared so far in 2021.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

