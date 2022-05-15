New Wekiva Parkway section to open Monday in Lake County

article

A new parkway designed to alleviate traffic between Lake and Seminole counties will open Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT says New Wekiva Parkway (State Road 429) will have four lanes which should allow for shorter commute times for drivers between Sanford, Mount Dora and other travel destinations.

Drivers can access the six-mile parkway at the S.R. 429 interchange near Camp Challenge Road in Lake County or via ramps west of Longwood Markham Road in Seminole County, FDOT said in a news release.

Officials say the road will help take pressure off of Interstate 4.

The $1.6 billion parkway also features tolls: $1.00 for SunPASS customers and $1.25 for those using Toll-by-Plate.

The Wekiva Parkway is completing the beltway around Central Florida, while helping to protect the natural resources surrounding the Wekiva River.

The entire road is expected to be open to traffic early next year.