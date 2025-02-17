New Smyrna Beach police warn teens after fighting, gun incident amid holiday crowds

The Brief A teen was arrested for pulling a gun during a fight at New Smyrna Beach amid large Presidents Day crowds. Police are warning teens and parents ahead of spring break, emphasizing that violence and weapons won’t be tolerated. With past incidents of rowdy behavior, officials are enforcing a curfew and increasing patrols to maintain safety.



A large crowd gathered on New Smyrna Beach for the Presidents Day holiday, leading to multiple fights and one teen being arrested for pulling out a gun during an altercation.

City to enforce curfew with zero tolerance for violence

What we know:

Due to the increased number of teens in the area, law enforcement had already heightened patrols along the beach. Police are now issuing a stern warning to teens and parents ahead of the upcoming spring break, emphasizing that violence and weapons will not be tolerated.

The city has had an 11 p.m. curfew for minors since 2023 in an effort to curb teen-related crime.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how effective the police warning will be in preventing future incidents, especially as spring break approaches. While authorities have increased surveillance and patrols, it is uncertain whether these measures will be enough to deter large gatherings and potential violence.

The backstory:

New Smyrna Beach has seen incidents of unruly teen behavior in the past, particularly during school breaks and holidays.

In 2022, videos surfaced showing teenagers taking over Flagler Avenue, dancing on cars, and causing disturbances. These incidents prompted stronger law enforcement responses and the implementation of an 11 p.m. curfew for minors in 2023.

Despite these efforts, large crowds continue to gather, and business owners remain concerned about potential disruptions.

Big picture view:

The situation in New Smyrna Beach reflects a broader issue seen in many tourist destinations where large groups of young people gather during school breaks.

While the presence of visitors can boost the local economy, concerns about safety and law enforcement capacity remain. Business owners, residents, and city officials must balance maintaining a welcoming atmosphere while ensuring public safety.

As spring break nears, the effectiveness of the city’s curfew and police warnings will be put to the test.

Timeline:

The most recent incident occurred on Presidents Day when a teen reportedly pulled a gun during a fight. Police are already ramping up patrols in anticipation of spring break, which will bring even larger crowds to the area. The city’s year-round curfew for minors, enacted in spring 2023, will remain in place as authorities try to prevent further disturbances.

What they're saying:

Residents, visitors, and business owners have mixed reactions to the situation.

Beach visitor Ted Verschueren noted the unusually large crowd.

"This is a way bigger crowd for a Monday in February, but it’s a day off, kids are out here," he said. "Police are smart here in New Smyrna Beach. They’ve dealt with the teenagers getting out of control."

Some locals remain skeptical about whether police warnings will be effective. Isaac Binda, manager of The Breaker Restaurant, recalled previous incidents.

"They’re getting a little more brazen. It’ll start out kind of quiet, but as the sun gets deeper and deeper, they get wilder and wilder. We had a kid last year throw one of the big mortar fireworks through one of our front windows here and the police tackled him right here in the restaurant."

With spring break approaching, law enforcement is urging parents to step in and remind teens of the consequences of their actions. A local business owner emphasized the importance of surveillance but acknowledged its limitations.

"We have a camera on the front of the building that the police put in. We have a camera system ourselves. So, it’s documented, but by the time it’s documented, it’s too late."

