New Smyrna Beach police, firefighters rescue person from radio tower

The Brief A person who climbed a radio tower in New Smyrna Beach overnight was safely rescued by police and firefighters. Authorities said the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis and was taken for medical care.



A person who climbed a radio tower overnight in New Smyrna Beach was safely rescued thanks to the combined efforts of police officers and firefighters.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident happened near South Dixie Freeway and the Florida East Coast railroad tracks. Responding officers coordinated with the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, which used Tower 50 to bring the individual safely back to the ground.

Police later determined the person was experiencing a mental health crisis. They were transported for medical care.

"We’re thankful this ended safely and appreciate the great partnership with our fire department," the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said in a statement.