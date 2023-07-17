New Smyrna Beach considering changes to downtown area including mixed-use district

New Smyrna Beach is considering changing up what businesses are allowed in its downtown area.

The city is considering creating a mixed-use district around Flagler Avenue and Canal Street. That would regulate the feel of the area, as well as the traffic there.

Things like billiard halls, dancing establishments, nightclubs, pawn shops, and taverns are all on the list of things that would be permitted. But some things, like arcades, daycare centers, churches, and tattoo parlors would have special and specific rules governing them. The city says that the list could grow.

New Smyrna Beach planned mix-use zoning district

JT, the co-owner of New Smyrna Beach’s only tattoo shop is all too familiar with those conditions.

"I think limitations on specific types of businesses is just wrong, to begin with," he said. "If people can’t see you, they’re not going to come."

He says tattoo parlors are already subjected to limitations on where they can operate, which he feels has had a major impact on business. He says he doesn’t want to see that happen to other businesses.

"They tuck us away in this side street, where there’s no walk-by traffic, no drive-by traffic. It doesn’t allow us to thrive as a business. We barely hang on."

Right now, the city is in the very early planning stages for its mixed-use district.

A survey on its website invites feedback, and the council is planning to hold more public meetings to discuss the idea.