New security measures at Orange County vaccine site

Orange County health officials are increasing security at the Orange County Convention Center after two women allegedly dressed as seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We’ve been working with our Orange County Sheriff partners and also our partners at the Orange County Convention Center to institute additional measures to ensure those people coming to meet the priority criteria for the vaccine," said the epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Alvina Chu.

The two women, both under 45, were busted at the convention center last week after deputies said their birthdays did not match their registration information. They were there for the second shot.

Health officials said they are putting more checks into place so no one else slips through.

"It includes checking for age -- the 65-plus, those who are eligible at the convention center -- and also the residency requirement," Chu said.

