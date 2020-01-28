New road project creates mixed emotions for Daytona Beach shops

article

Businesses have mixed emotions about a new road project that got underway this week on Beach Street.



Crews have started work between Orange Avenue and Bay Street.

The biggest change will be narrowing traffic from four lanes down to two.

The City of Daytona Beach said the goal is to beautify the area and add more walkable space to attract more customers to the shops.

James Sass owns a bookstore along the route.

He said he’s not looking forward to the construction process.

He worries even once it’s finished, it won’t attract more customers which will impact his bottom line.

“The end result of the construction process, I think, is also undesirable. I think narrowing Beach Street is an absolute mistake. It’s going to choke off traffic,” he said.

Others, however, disagree.

Jessup’s of Daytona is a family-owned jewelry shop along the route.

Dan Harshaw said currently the sidewalks are too tight and old.

He said these changes have been needed for years.

“We need more walkable traffic and I think that’s the whole purpose of this. We need more parking, and we need more walkable traffic and safe, walkable traffic,” he said.

The city said the goal is to have the work complete by November 2020.