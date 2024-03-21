New partnership in Orange County allows for blood transfusions in the field

First responders in Orange County are set to receive innovative technology enabling them to administer blood transfusions on-site before transporting patients to the hospital, officials announced.

In a collaborative effort involving Orange County, Orlando Health, and OneBlood, EMS crews can access blood on the scene, facilitating expedited medical care. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings emphasized the potential life-saving impact of this initiative, particularly for injured first responders.

"I know, for Orange County, this is going to save lives, there's no question about it," Mayor Demings stated.

Recently, Orange County firefighters administered blood to an individual during an emergency call. However, OneBlood has highlighted the urgent need for more Type-O blood donations to support such efforts.