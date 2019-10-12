New Jersey man allegedly threatened farmers who denied him sex with animals

article

A New Jersey man was arrested for asking local farmers permission to have sex with their animals — and then threatening the farmers and damaging their cars when refused, a report said.

Richard Decker, 31, began sending the messages to Sussex County farms and horse stables in 2018, asking the animal caregivers if he could have sex with their cows and horses, the New Jersey Herald reported.

When he was rejected by the farmers, Decker allegedly sent threats and placed homemade metal spikes on their driveways to damage their tires, according to the report.

In one case, he threatened to beat a farmer’s wife with a wooden stick when denied permission.

Several of the property owners reported their tires had been damaged by the spikes.

Decker was arrested in Vernon Township on Oct. 3 after police searched his home.

