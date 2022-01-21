New gym offers sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs

A new gym in Kissimmee called We Rock the Spectrum is a facility designed to offer sensory-safe play for children with autism and other special needs.

Andrea Beasley wanted to open a safe space, the kind of facility that was hard to find when her own daughter was younger.

"I just imagine how much different it might have been for us if she had something like this," she explained.

She opened the location about two weeks ago and walked us through that facility on Friday, and in every corner, there is something to see touch and experience.

For information, visit We Rock The Spectrum's website.

