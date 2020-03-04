New fence along A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea faces both criticism and praise

article

A new fence along A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea has created quite the buzz among neighbors.

The fence is being installed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) between Spanish Waters Drive and Highbridge Road, a stretch of just under two miles.

Craig Huckeby said he was disappointed at the sight, stating that “we moved over here for all this and then we wake up one morning and it’s all covered up."

FDOT said the project is vital to restabilize sand dunes and help fight erosion, protecting the road from wind and future washouts.

Melissa Lammers said storms like Hurricane Matthew have affected the area, telling FOX 35 News that “the beach was very badly beaten up. Forty-feet of dune is a substantial dune to lose."

Carlo Colombi said he feels the new fencing adds protection to his home, claiming that it is the "best intelligent idea i’ve seen them do here."

“Yes it does get in the way of the view but that view might be a lot closer without that sand fencing,” Lammers admitted.

Huckeby said the fence ruins one of the most beautiful routes on this coast, saying that “Ormond by the Sea is one of the most scenic routes up and down the coast over here."

“And they just keep closing it off more and more,” added Peter Vasiliades.

Huckeby agrees something should be done to protect the beach, just not the fence. He wishes there was a different solution.

FDOT said the project cost $110,000 and is scheduled to be completed this summer. You can learn more on the Central Florida roads website.