New drainage project in Orlando will help offset flooding during 'normal' rainfall

Neighbors in southeast Orlando will soon have a new drainage system in another month or two, to help relieve flooding in the area. This comes after floods damaged homes during Hurricane Ian.

Crews are almost finished with these drainage improvements from Lake Lancaster to Lake Davis.

"I doubt it will help," said Gary Baron. He showed us pictures of flooding outside his home right after Hurricane Ian hit and worries it could happen again. "I don’t know if there’s anything you can do about it."

"We’re trying to help equalize some of the flow in what we call a normal rainfall event," explained Orlando Public Work's director Corey Knight. He said the concrete pipes will connect and help relieve flooding in the Lake Lancaster and Lake Davis area, during a normal thunderstorm. "So there’s less pounding in a normal summer rain shower.

When asked if this would help offset flooding from another hurricane, Knight replied, "Well, nothing can prepare you for a historic rainfall." He said this southeast part of town is also in a low-lying area. "That area is in kind of a bowl as you look at the southeast area."

"It was pretty bad," said resident Eric DeSalvo, describing the flooding from Hurricane Ian, which made it difficult to get around. "We decided to go see family in College Park, because we didn’t have power at the time, and we have two little ones here."

DeSalvo said he is glad drainage will improve during regular storms, despite the mess outside his home. "Makes me feel good. Obviously, there’s minor inconveniences but it's for the greater cause."

Officials said the project cost $1.3 million.