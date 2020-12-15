New COVID-19 cases below 10,000 on Tuesday; over 5,000 hospitalized

article

State healthcare agencies on Tuesday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 9,411 from a Monday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 79 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,143,794, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 20,082. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 283.

The number of people hospitalized with a “primary” diagnosis of COVID-19 across the state has jumped to 5,104, with approximately 21% of hospital beds available statewide. The percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide is 19%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 65,251 and 681 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 21,883 and 271 deaths. Flagler County has the lowest number of total cases reported since March at 3,106 and 46 deaths.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.