New community splash pad opens in Kissimmee

Central Florida has a new place for families to cool off from the heat.

A community splash pad inspired by Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest opened in Kissimmee Monday – the first for Osceola County.

It has 30 water features including a water dump platform and spraying palms, animals and plants, officials said in a news release.

The site – which is open daily during daylight hours – also includes a sunbathing lawn and picnic tables.

The splash pad is located at 65th Infantry Veteran's Park on Astor Court.