New community splash pad opens in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Central Florida has a new place for families to cool off from the heat.
A community splash pad inspired by Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest opened in Kissimmee Monday – the first for Osceola County.
It has 30 water features including a water dump platform and spraying palms, animals and plants, officials said in a news release.
The site – which is open daily during daylight hours – also includes a sunbathing lawn and picnic tables.
The splash pad is located at 65th Infantry Veteran's Park on Astor Court.