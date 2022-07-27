Expand / Collapse search

New community splash pad opens in Kissimmee

Osceola County
It's important to take opportunities to cool down during these hot summer days in Florida. Osceola County has just opened its first community splash pad at the 65th Infantry Veterans Park.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Central Florida has a new place for families to cool off from the heat.

A community splash pad inspired by Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest opened in Kissimmee Monday – the first for Osceola County.

It has 30 water features including a water dump platform and spraying palms, animals and plants, officials said in a news release.

The site – which is open daily during daylight hours – also includes a sunbathing lawn and picnic tables.

The splash pad is located at 65th Infantry Veteran's Park on Astor Court.