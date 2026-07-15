New 'Bexley Box' delivered in Maitland to help officers comfort young victims
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Maitland Police Department now has its own Bexley Box – a special care kit created to comfort children during traumatic experiences.
What's inside a Bexley Box?
What we know:
Delivered to the station on Tuesday, July 14, the box is filled with essentials like diapers, toys, blankets, stuffed animals and sippy cups to help care for children under the temporary care of officers.
Creating safer spaces for kids in crisis
Dig deeper:
The Bridegan Foundation created the Bexley Box following the tragic death of Jared Bridegan, who was shot and killed in front of his then two-year-old daughter Bexley.
The toddler then spent hours under the care of Jacksonville Police Department waiting to be picked up by her mother, where officers were met with limited resources.
The unfortunate 2022 incident inspired Bexley's grandmother, Kirsten, to expand childcare resources available for officers.
The inside of a Bexley Box. (Photo courtesy of S. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
"We will continue refilling boxes as needed and expanding the program nationwide through partnerships to ensure these critical resources reach communities where they are needed most," said Kirsten Birdegan during a conference earlier this year.
Statewide expansion
What's next:
Fast-forward to 2026, over 65 boxes have been delivered across multiple counties and law enforcement agencies.
The Bridegan Foundation is now responsible for a statewide expansion announced by Attorney General James Uthmeier in partnership with Walmart, volunteers, and multiple donors.
Photo courtesy: Office of the Attorney General
Local agencies accepting donations
What you can do:
Reach out to your local law enforcement station to donate snacks, blankets, stuffed animals, or anything that a little one might need in times of distress.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Maitland Police Department and a press release by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier.