New 'Bexley Box' delivered in Maitland to help officers comfort young victims

The Brief The Maitland Police Department has received a "Bexley Box," a specialized care kit packed with comfort items and essentials for children during high-stress situations. Created by the Bridegan Foundation following a tragic 2022 incident involving a toddler left in police care with limited resources, the program has grown significantly to support officers across the state. Now backed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and corporate partners, the initiative aims to place a Bexley Box in every law enforcement agency across the state and eventually expand nationwide.



The Maitland Police Department now has its own Bexley Box – a special care kit created to comfort children during traumatic experiences.

What's inside a Bexley Box?

What we know:

Delivered to the station on Tuesday, July 14, the box is filled with essentials like diapers, toys, blankets, stuffed animals and sippy cups to help care for children under the temporary care of officers.

Creating safer spaces for kids in crisis

Dig deeper:

The Bridegan Foundation created the Bexley Box following the tragic death of Jared Bridegan, who was shot and killed in front of his then two-year-old daughter Bexley.

The toddler then spent hours under the care of Jacksonville Police Department waiting to be picked up by her mother, where officers were met with limited resources.

The unfortunate 2022 incident inspired Bexley's grandmother, Kirsten, to expand childcare resources available for officers.

The inside of a Bexley Box. (Photo courtesy of S. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

"We will continue refilling boxes as needed and expanding the program nationwide through partnerships to ensure these critical resources reach communities where they are needed most," said Kirsten Birdegan during a conference earlier this year.

Statewide expansion

What's next:

Fast-forward to 2026, over 65 boxes have been delivered across multiple counties and law enforcement agencies.

The Bridegan Foundation is now responsible for a statewide expansion announced by Attorney General James Uthmeier in partnership with Walmart, volunteers, and multiple donors.

Photo courtesy: Office of the Attorney General

Local agencies accepting donations

What you can do:

Reach out to your local law enforcement station to donate snacks, blankets, stuffed animals, or anything that a little one might need in times of distress.