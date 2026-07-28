New Altamonte Springs cat café Fables & Fur blends books, coffee and adoptions

The Brief Fables & Fur has opened in Altamonte Springs, combining a bookstore, coffee shop and cat lounge. The café partners with a local rescue to help adoptable cats find permanent homes. Owners say the business also highlights local authors, artists and other Central Florida businesses.



A new cat café combining books, coffee and adoptable cats has opened in Altamonte Springs, offering visitors a place to relax while helping local rescue animals find permanent homes.

Fables & Fur, which is celebrating its grand opening week, features a bookstore, coffee shop and cat lounge.

Local perspective:

The café partners with a Seminole County animal rescue to showcase cats available for adoption.

Owners say the business was created to bring the community together through books, coffee and animal adoption while supporting local authors, artists, bakers, coffee roasters and rescue organizations.

Each cat has its own personality, and visitors can spend time with the animals before deciding whether to adopt. The café also hosts books by local authors and artwork from Central Florida artists.

The owners say they hope the café becomes a gathering place for readers, coffee lovers and prospective pet owners alike.