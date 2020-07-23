Nevada toddler shows off impressive baseball swing in back yard

Watch out, MLB: a young, aspiring player is coming soon.

With a little help from mom, 20-month-old Calvin showed off his impressive baseball swing and hit a series of balls off a batting tee at his home in Reno, Nevada.

The young boy put major leaguers to shame as he hit ball after ball, each followed by a little grunt.

Calvin’s father shared the video of his son in action on Twitter.

“Hey @MLB know anyone looking for a bat?” read the tweet.