Nestor brings unwanted rain to flooded Gotha

Nestor soaked Central Florida as it passed over the panhandle Friday night through Saturday.

The rainy weather worried residents in Gotha who have already dealt with flooding for months.

Residents say water from Lake Nally rose even more on Saturday.

"For every couple of inches, the lake rises about a foot," Laurie Gonzalez said.

Two homes were already abandoned because of the water.

One was completely flooded.

The other home has algae sticking to the garage door.

Neighbors say Orange County is now commissioning a hydraulics study of the area with hopes of finding a long-term solution.