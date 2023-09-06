Neighbors want changes at Florida intersection after grandmother, 3 kids killed in crash

Residents in a Poinciana neighborhood are pushing for additional traffic devices to be installed, following a quadruple deadly crash over the weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a family of five was traveling through the intersection of San Miguel Street and Laurel Avenue when they were hit by another vehicle. Officials said the driver of the second vehicle was 15 years old, and did not have a permit to drive.

The investigation has shown he blew threw a stop sign at a high rate of speed. Three young children and their grandmother, who was a passenger, died. The children's grandfather is in serious condition.

As it stands, there are only two stop signs at the four-way intersection. Neighbors tell FOX 35 News the crossing has been a concern in the area for a long time.

"You need stop signs, you need a stoplight, whatever the hell you're going to do to prevent these accidents from happening," Rubhard White, Poinciana resident, said.

FHP said they have responded to 13 crashes at the intersection in the past three years, though residents believe there have been others that have gone unreported.

"You can't even imagine the way people feel right now," White said. "I'm so hurt."

The most recent incident appears to be the final straw for people who live in the area, particularly because the intersection is within walking distance of Discovery Intermediate School. An independent cross guard company All City Management Services comes to the area during school let out hours, to ensure students and other pedestrians can safely cross the street. Their services are used in other nearby intersections as well.

Many questioned why no one has stepped in to fix the issue.

According to the Osceola County website, there is a 9-step process to secure a new traffic device within the county's jurisdiction.

It begins with filling out an application, and one of the steps along the way requires a petition. At least 60% of the homeowners in the affected area must agree to move forward.

Dozens of people stopped by the memorial to honor the family and each of them said they would support such a change.

"We definitely need a stop sign on both sides. Not just one side," Longrey Williams said. The process mentions speed bumps, traffic signals, stop signs and other devices. You can find more information about the process and apply here.

The crash is still under investigation.