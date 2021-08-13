Neighboring agencies patrol city as Port Orange says goodbye to Sgt. White

Flags flew half staff Friday at the Port Orange Police Department as Sgt. Justin White was laid to rest.

The 39-year-old husband and father of four lost his battle with COVID-19 on August 5th. Lt. Tom Larsen with the Ormond Beach Police Department said he knew him even before the badge.

"A man of God. A man of family, very devoted husband, father," he described him.

As his fellow officers said goodbye, different uniforms kept an eye on the city.

"We’re always here for each other," said Lt. Kevin Pedri, with the South Daytona Police Department.

DeLand, Volusia, Daytona Beach, South Daytona, and The Shores all sent patrols so the department could mourn and grieve.

"They have officers from all over that never met him, never heard of him, but it’s that time of need that we all come together as one," said Lt. Pedri.

Sgt. White was a K-9 handler. Lt. Larsen said he and his partner Rex were a dynamic duo.

"Removing a lot of drugs off the streets through apprehension of his K9 Rex," he said.

Sgt. White had been working to become a Sergeant. Thursday, the chief announced a posthumous promotion to that rank.

