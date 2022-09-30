Need a charge? Join FOX 35 Care Force in Kissimmee and charge your phones, tablets

article

As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, know that FOX 35 is here with you – and for you. We will get through this together.

More than 100,000 power outages are still reported across the state, including here in Central Florida, as utility crews work around the clock to restore power. We know how important it is to not only be able to stay in contact with family and friends, but also to stay connected to news and updates from local officials, and us at FOX 35.

We'd like to help! If you need a spot to charge you smart devices, including cell phones and tablets, the FOX 35 Care Force would like to help.

Kissimmee, Florida, was one of many cities in Central Florida hit hard with flooding.

Join us at the WaWa gas station in Kissimmee, 2184 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. - noon. We'll be there with portable chargers to use to charge your devices.

Anchor John Brown and Chief Meteorologist Jayme King will be there with the FOX 35 Thunder Truck.

Depend on FOX 35 News and the FOX 35 Care Force when you, your friends, family, and neighbors need us the most – and thanks for sticking with us before, during, and after Hurricane Ian.