Nearly 4K new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 29 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,987 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 2,008,3497.

Total resident deaths now stand at 32,742, which represents an increase of 29 since Saturday, while a total of 627 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Sunday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,823, with the state reporting a total of 83,446 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 120,183 and 1,161 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 38,661 and 473 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 36,709 cases and 697 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 36,225 cases but has recorded more deaths at 789.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 4,911,786 have received their first vaccine dose. Meanwhile, 24,864 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 2,713,2485 have completed both rounds.

