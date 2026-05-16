Nearly 2,000 turtles poached from Florida wildlife, trafficked overseas, officials say

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The Brief Nearly 2,000 Florida turtles were taken from their habitat before being shipped overseas, according to officials. Officials believe the turtles were transported to San Francisco before being shipped to Taiwan.



Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating after they said an operation exposed a trafficking case where nearly 2,000 Florida turtles were illegally shipped overseas.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Souther Hot Herps, spanned from early 2022 to late 2023 where officials said 1,700 loggerhead musk turtles, 100 striped-neck musk turtles and 15 striped mud turtles were taken from their habitat and sold overseas.

Officials believe the turtles were collected and transported to San Francisco and later Taiwan under false export permits.

Loggerhead musk turtles, stripe-neck musk turtles and striped mud turtles are all protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo)

The suspect in connection with the incident remains under investigation.