Nearly 100 beehives stolen from northern California orchard

Authorities in Sutter County are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.

The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said.

He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost him about $44,000 in revenue.

“It's hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them. It's frustrating," Potts told KCRA-TV.

He said the hives are light gray and and branded with the letters "MP" on the lids. The frames are also marked with his last name. The Sheriff's Office said the suspects used a flatbed truck to remove the hives and likely made multiple trips. His orcharged is on South Geroge Washinginton Boulevard near Yuba City.

Potts, who is based in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before.