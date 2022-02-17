NC plane crash: Pilot dies after airplane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85

An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday along I-85 in Davidson County, North Carolina, killing the pilot and sparking a small fire, authorities said.

A twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on the southbound side of the interstate near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5:35 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Early reports indicated that the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the tractor-trailer. The name of the pilot wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives, the patrol said.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

News outlets reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

"As soon as we got right over the highway, we saw the tail of the plane and we saw the tractor-trailer learning on its side and both were on fire," a witness, Donald Holt Sr., told WRAL-TV. "As we got a little further, we saw a bunch of smoke — white smoke and black smoke."

"The flames were coming. It was too hot [and] it was too dangerous to get close to it," Holt added.

Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig.

Another witness told FOX 8 that he was driving along I-85 on his way home from work when he saw the plane coming down quickly.

"Pure shock," Lee Doggette told the local station. "I felt horrible because I know that those people had to succumb to the accident, you know? So that was my first thing… how unfortunate that is. I can’t really put it in words."

A screengrab from the video shows the scene of the crash along I-85 in Davidson County, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Credit: Benjamin Nelson via Storyful)

Footage recorded by local resident Benjamin Nelson showed the plane engulfed in flames, while other videos showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.

A 2019 Ford truck was also damaged in the crash, FOX 8 reported.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.