Natural Light seeking virtual summer intern to sip beer and help create its next big drink

Natural Light is seeking a summer intern to taste test beers in order to help create its next successful drink — all while working from home and getting paid.

The 2020 intern will be involved in everything from “conception to taste to packaging,” the company said in a news release. The selected candidate will try different taste combinations to develop the next “Natty flavor innovation.”

The internship will be from June 8 to July 31, 2020.

Natural Light launched multiple new drinks last year, including Naturdays — a strawberry-lemonade flavored light lager that became the top new beer of 2019 based on volume and sales, according to the company. It also jumped on the hard seltzer craze sweeping the U.S. with the release of Natural Light Seltzer.

The full-time internship, which pays $40 per hour, will also include conducting research on the latest trends in flavor mixology, attending video conferences with the Natural Light brand team and posting weekly vlogs documenting the experience on social media.

Natural Light said it expects its intern to familiarize themselves with the product, so they’ll also send product in the mail to help inspire creation.

“We know how crucial internships are for our fans and how summer work experiences are the launching pad for their future success. We just couldn’t let the current situation overshadow this important step in their careers,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

Advertisement

Natural Light was Anheuser-Busch’s first reduced-calorie light beer, introduced in 1977.

The summer internship pays $40 an hour and is a remote position — so pants are optional, the company said. (Photo credit: Natural Light)

To apply, interested candidates must be at least 21 or older. They also must have a good WiFi connection, extreme familiarity with social media, a strong supply of Zoom backgrounds, “big creative energy” and “just be cool.”

Those interested were asked to post a photo, sketch, doodle or tweet of their idea for a new Natty Light flavor innovation on social media with the hashtags #NattyIntern and #contest through May 15. They’ll also need to fill out an application on Indeed.com.

And if beer isn’t your thing, another company was looking to pay five people $1,000 each to watch every “Harry Potter” film, including the spin-off “Fantastic Beasts” films. The job entails watching more than 25 hours of wizards and spells in one sitting and even comes with a “survival kit” for the marathon viewing.

RELATED: Looking for work? These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: A guide to surviving financially as the bills come due

This story was reported from Cincinnati.