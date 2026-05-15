National Hurricane Center issues first tropical outlook for 2026 season

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The Brief The National Hurricane Season issued its first tropical weather outlook for the 2026 season. No tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next 7 days. These daily updates will be issued at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the season. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its first daily tropical outlook for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season – and good news, no tropical cyclone activity is expected over the next seven days.

It marks the start of these daily updates from the National Hurricane Center, which tracks tropical activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf. The NHC will deliver four updates throughout the day: 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Here's what to know:

What is the NHC tropical outlook?

These tropical outlooks from the National Hurricane Center indicate potential tropical zones, areas of low pressure, depressions, or tropical waves that the NHC is monitoring in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf for potential tropical development (ie: tropical storm, hurricane).

The NHC then determines how likely that disturbance could develop: low, medium, or high.

When a system becomes a tropical storm or hurricane, the NHC then issues a forecast zone, which shows the potential track and strength of that system.

When are the daily tropical outlooks updated?

The daily tropical outlooks are updated four times a day on the National Hurricane Center's website and social media accounts:

2 a.m.

8 a.m.

2 p.m.

8 p.m.

When needed, the NHC will issue a "special tropical outlook" between those times with updates on a potential disturbance's development, direction, or intensity.

When is the start of hurricane season?

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2026.

New forecast cone: Here's what to know

For the 2026 season, the National Hurricane Center said its forecast cone would now include:

Tropical Storm watches and warnings (yellow for watch, blue for warning)

Hurricane watches and warnings (pink for watch, red for warning)

Adds diagonal blue/pink lines to indicate areas under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch

Uses single shading for the 5-day outlook

Here's how that would look, using 2024 Hurricane Milton as an example

Hurricane Season 2026: Storm names

Every hurricane season, there are 21 names issued, which are used to help the public and forecasters track a particular system, especially when there are multiple being tracked at a time. The names rotate every six years (unless a name is retired following an extremely destructive or damaging storm).

Here are this year's storm names:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

If all 21 names are used in a season, there is a reserve list with an additional 21 names.

2026 hurricane season predictions

Colorado State University issued its first outlook for the 2026 hurricane season, and called for a below-average season, citing a strong El Niño.

Here is Colorado State University's tropical outlook:

13 named storms

6 hurricanes

2 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

An average hurricane season sees:

14 named storms

7 hurricanes

3 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

NOAA's 2026 tropical outlook

NOAA will issue its 2026 hurricane season outlook on Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m. from the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Florida.

How many storms were there during the 2025 season?

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ended with 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. None threatened or directly impacted Florida.