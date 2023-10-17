National Hurricane Center: Chances high for tropical depression to form this week in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to become a tropical depression during the next few days as the system moves west across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

The system, known as Invest 94L, is located halfway between the Lesser Antilles andwestern Africa.

"Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system," the NHC said it an advisory.

Forecasters said the system has a high – 80% chance – of development.

At this time, there are no impacts expected in Florida.

