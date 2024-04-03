National Burrito Day 2024 freebies from Chipotle, Qdoba and more

Thursday, April 4 is National Burrito Day, a time to celebrate the Mexican dish of delicious ingredients wrapped in a tortilla.

Whether you prefer yours with ground beef, shredded chicken or vegetarian, the burrito is versatile – offering something for everyone.

Here are some of the deals and freebies announced in celebration of National Burrito Day:

Chipotle Burrito Vault

FILE - A steak burrito is arranged for a photograph with a drink and bags of chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, on July 16, 2013. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chipotle is launching a new interactive game, called Burrito Vault, that will give away 100,000 Buy-One-Get-One free entrée codes, which are redeemable on National Burrito Day, April 4.

Fans can access the Burrito Vault game by visiting www.unlockburritoday.com . The game opens daily at 12 p.m. PT.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering several National Burrito Day promotions through April 4.

On April 3, fans can follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to get exclusive redemption codes for free burritos or a percent off a burrito purchase.

On April 4, Loco Rewards members will receive a buy-one-get-one free burrito offer. The chain said the free burrito must be of equal or lesser value and is not valid on combos.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating National Burrito Day with a buy-one-get-one free deal on all burritos and bowls. The chain is also giving 100 lucky fans the chance to win free burritos for a year by "checking in" via their Moe’s Rewards account on the mobile app on April 4.

Qdoba

Qdoba Rewards members can get a free burrito on April 4 when they buy an entrée plus a drink at restaurant locations and online. Customers can become a rewards member for free online or via the mobile app.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.