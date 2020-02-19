NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital after fiery Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman's team says he has been released from the hospital just days after surviving a massive crash at the Daytona 500.

His team tweeted a photo Wednesday showing him walking out of the hospital hand-in-hand with his two daughters. This comes after they gave an update on Newman, saying is fully alert and walking around at Halifax Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Roush Fenway tweeted a photo of Newman and his two girls smiling at the hospital where he was being treated before he was released.

"True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends. and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Fans of Newman were delighted to hear the news.

"So happy to hear the update and see a picture of him and his big smile!! Hope you feel better soon Ryan!" wrote Janice Gallant on Facebook.

Amanda Lee-Minger commented, "A true miracle! The Lord has His hands on Ryan. So happy to see him up and smiling."

During Monday's postponed Daytona 500 race, Newman was leading in the final lap when he was caught in the back by another racer's bumper, sending him right into a wall. His car flipped, rolled, and was hit on the driver's side by another car before finally skidding across the finish line with his roof engulfed in flames.