NASCAR Daytona 500 grass infield inspired by U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Daytona International Speedway has revealed the infield grass design for the 2026 Daytona 500. The fan-voted design was inspired by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The design – titled "Sky Formation" – features more than a dozen stars, as well as a half-dozen of the Thunderbirds' F-16 Fighting Falcon planes flying in formation.

"The tradition of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover exemplifies what it means to be apart of The Great American Race," said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in a news release.

"The Sky Formation design will showcase exactly what it feels like to witness the power of the Thunderbirds roar over our incredible venue to kick off the 2026 NASCAR season at DAYTONA."

Sky Formation was one of three designs that fans were able to vote on last year. Daytona International Speedway revealed the winning design live on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando.

How is the grass created?

Daytona International Speedway's grounds team is in charge of growing and creating the 4.25-acre infield ballfield design. It takes several months and several hours to produce.

The team uses two different types of grass seed to generate the different shades of green. The initial planting takes some 20 hours, officials said.

More than 2,000 pounds of seed is used per acre, a news release said.

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform their beloved flyover ahead of the start.