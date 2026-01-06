NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps to step down after antitrust trial fallout

The Brief NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps announced his resignation following revelations from a federal antitrust trial. The trial exposed internal messages and deep tensions over revenue-sharing and charter agreements. NASCAR has not named a successor as Phelps prepares to leave before the season begins.



NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps announced Tuesday he will step down after more than two decades with NASCAR, leaving just weeks before the season’s first exhibition race.

NASCAR’s leadership shakeup follows weeks of fallout from a high-profile federal antitrust trial that exposed internal tensions at the sport’s highest levels.

What we know:

Phelps will resign at the end of the month, NASCAR said, following revelations during last month’s antitrust trial involving two race teams and the sanctioning body.

The trial brought to light a series of private messages sent by Phelps during contentious charter and revenue-sharing negotiations, including remarks disparaging Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress. NASCAR settled the lawsuit shortly after Phelps’ testimony concluded.

What we don't know:

NASCAR has not announced a successor or a timeline for replacing Phelps as commissioner. The organization said his duties will be distributed internally through President Steve O’Donnell and the executive leadership team. It remains unclear whether NASCAR will eventually seek outside leadership or restructure the commissioner role.

The backstory:

Phelps joined NASCAR more than 20 years ago after leaving the NFL and rose through the ranks, becoming president before being named the organization’s first commissioner last year.

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps speaks to the media during the NASCAR annual "State of the Sport" press conference at Phoenix Raceway on October 31, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

His promotion came amid ongoing negotiations with race teams over charter agreements, a process that grew increasingly tense and ultimately led to the antitrust lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner," Phelps said in a statement. "It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem."

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France praised Phelps’ tenure, saying, "Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, a longtime supporter of Richard Childress Racing, was far more critical in a letter calling for Phelps’ removal. "Such blatant disrespect would probably not sit well with the fans — such a commissioner most likely wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, keep his or her job for very long," Morris wrote.

Big picture view:

Phelps’ departure comes at a pivotal moment for NASCAR, which has recently pushed to modernize its schedule, expand internationally and attract new fans through nontraditional venues. The controversy underscores ongoing friction between NASCAR’s leadership, team owners and the France family, which retains control of the sport.

Timeline:

The antitrust trial concluded last month after nine days of testimony. Phelps announced his resignation Tuesday and is expected to leave his role before NASCAR’s first exhibition race on Feb. 1. The settlement with the two race teams was reached shortly after his testimony and days before the announcement.